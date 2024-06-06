Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3,919.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE IBP traded up $9.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.45. 364,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,193. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

