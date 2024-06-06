Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells C$501,861.80 in Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80.

IFC opened at C$229.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$188.22 and a 1 year high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on IFC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

