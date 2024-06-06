Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.90

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159.90 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.82), with a volume of 176154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.99).

Intuitive Investments Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £313.55 million, a P/E ratio of -348.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.68.

About Intuitive Investments Group

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

