Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,583 shares of company stock worth $15,785,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.37. 376,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,610. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.22 and its 200 day moving average is $369.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $418.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.