Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 755,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 296,798 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
