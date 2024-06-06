Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 755,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 296,798 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.