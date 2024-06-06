Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 755,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 296,798 shares.The stock last traded at $18.24 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

