Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PHO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

