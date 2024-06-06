Investors Buy Large Volume of Smartsheet Call Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,908 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average daily volume of 1,065 call options.

Smartsheet Stock Up 16.6 %

NYSE:SMAR traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 3,872,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,065. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,706,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after buying an additional 224,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,972,000 after buying an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.