iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,375 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $116,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,988 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.98. 5,507,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

