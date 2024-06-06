iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $537.41. 8,268,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,719. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $538.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.57. The company has a market cap of $463.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.