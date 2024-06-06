iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $537.41. 8,268,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,719. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $538.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.57. The company has a market cap of $463.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
