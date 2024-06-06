iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $38,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,970,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,786,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 950,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,551. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.