iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.38 and last traded at $160.53. 5,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.98.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

