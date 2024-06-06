iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.
About iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade USD-denominated bonds excluding those issued by financial firms. The target maturity fund will terminate in 2023 by design.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.