iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $64,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $859.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

