iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading 1% Higher

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. 2,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 41.90% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

