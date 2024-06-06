iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $203,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.15. The stock had a trading volume of 511,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,297. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $352.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

