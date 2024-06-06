iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.59. 17,293,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,547,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

