iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $39,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.49. 184,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,606. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.84 and a 200-day moving average of $253.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

