iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Increased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,921,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,279.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,479,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,579,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.44. The stock had a trading volume of 806,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,351. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.91. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $243.63.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.