iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 268.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,608,493 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

