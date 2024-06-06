ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading 2.3% Higher

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

ISS A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

ISS A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

