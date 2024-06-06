J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.80-$10.20 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
SJM traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 693,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $154.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.77.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.07.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
