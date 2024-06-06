Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Up 1.8%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.89. Approximately 37,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 41,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

