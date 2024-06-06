Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $315.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $440.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $289.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

