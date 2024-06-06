Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 580 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

CWI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 133,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,691. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $29.37.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

