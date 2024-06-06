Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $1.50 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 21,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,356. The company has a market cap of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $51.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
