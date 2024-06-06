Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $1.50 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. 21,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,356. The company has a market cap of $415.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.