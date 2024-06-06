JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,271,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,829,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $197.94. 967,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,134,587. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

