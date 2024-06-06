JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $96.46 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $653,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 135.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

