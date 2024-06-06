Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.12

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1908618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

