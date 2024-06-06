KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Sells $12,746.37 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 2,093 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $12,746.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,050.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA BIO stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.16% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

