Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,493 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 475.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

James River Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,409. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.57%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

