Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,406,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 315,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 129.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 477,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 268,934 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. 230,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,938. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

