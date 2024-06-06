Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 24,422 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 57.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

ADTN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

