Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,281. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

