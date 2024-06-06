Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,232 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 2,264,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,355. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

