Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,487,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RPM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 410,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,055. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

