Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

KROS stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.24. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

