Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
KROS stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.24. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
