Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

