Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.99

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 6749315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

