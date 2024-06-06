kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 0.2%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.31. 104,788 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 61,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

kneat.com Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44. The stock has a market cap of C$370.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.56.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). kneat.com had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

