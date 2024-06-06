Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,258 shares of company stock worth $3,447,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

