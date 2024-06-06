Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,252 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

