Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

