Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,132 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $267.85 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

