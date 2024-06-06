Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $313,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 115,479 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

