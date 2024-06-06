Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $700,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

