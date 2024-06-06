Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $267,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %

STERIS stock opened at $229.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

