Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,025 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $704.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $735.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

