Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 25,416 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $81.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

