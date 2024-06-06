Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,335 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after buying an additional 658,639 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Barclays by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

BCS stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

