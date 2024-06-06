Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $67.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

